(Watch) Football Talk: Scottsbluff’s Jud Hall

Fall practice hasn’t even started yet but the COVID-19 pandemic has already forced the Scottsbluff High School football team into a tough position.

Earlier this week the Colorado High School Activities Association made the decision to move their football season to next spring and that means Scottsbluff has lost a week 1 game at Fort Morgan and a week 4 game at Sterling.

Scottsbluff Head Coach, Jud Hall, was in studio this morning to talk about the loss of games, possible replacements, a season of the great unknown, plus Danny O’Boyle taking over at Gering.

As of now the Bearcats would have an open week on August 28th and would then open the season at home on Friday, September 4th, against Hastings.