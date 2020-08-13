(Watch) KNEB.tv: Scottsbluff football fall camp underway

It doesn’t take long to realize things are different at Scottsbluff High School this year for the football team.

Plenty of things stand out. Masks on players between drills and during any down time. Sabastian Harsh and last year’s loaded senior class is no where to be found. Also gone is Jake McLain, who left for the head coaching job at Holdrege.

All that said, the Bearcats are the “old reliable”, a team you can always count on to be a contender. To always be legit.

KNEB Sports made a stop over at practice earlier this week to catch up with head coach Jud Hall.

The Bearcats season opener is set for Friday, August 28th, at Columbus. That’s the make up game for losing Fort Morgan, Colorado off the schedule.

Scottsbluff is still working towards finding a week four opponent after losing Sterling, Colorado off the schedule.