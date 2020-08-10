(Watch) KNEB.tv Sports: Danny O’Boyle on Gering opening camp

It’s opening day across the state for the start of fall sports with practices and opening workouts.

KNEB Sports made a stop early this morning to check out the Gering football team under the leadership of first year head coach Danny O’Boyle.

**One edit spot in there: Gering will open the season at home on August 28th against Torrington, then they’ll host Grand Island Northwest in week two…first road game will be September 11th vs. Hastings**

Also included in today’s sportscast is the note from Scottsbluff High School as the Bearcats football team has found a week one opponent. After having their opener against Fort Morgan, Colorado canceled the Cats have added Columbus in week one. That game will be played at Columbus with a 6 pm MT kickoff.