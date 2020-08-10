class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478025 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

(Watch) KNEB.tv Sports: Danny O’Boyle on Gering opening camp

BY Chris Cottrell | August 10, 2020
Fall camp for the Gering Bulldogs is underway. (KNEB.tv)

It’s opening day across the state for the start of fall sports with practices and opening workouts.

KNEB Sports made a stop early this morning to check out the Gering football team under the leadership of first year head coach Danny O’Boyle.

**One edit spot in there: Gering will open the season at home on August 28th against Torrington, then they’ll host Grand Island Northwest in week two…first road game will be September 11th vs. Hastings**

Also included in today’s sportscast is the note from Scottsbluff High School as the Bearcats football team has found a week one opponent. After having their opener against Fort Morgan, Colorado canceled the Cats have added Columbus in week one. That game will be played at Columbus with a 6 pm MT kickoff.

