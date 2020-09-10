class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484332 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

(Watch) KNEB.tv Sports: Previewing volleyball and football

BY Chris Cottrell | September 10, 2020
Here’s today’s KNEB.tv Sportscast with a preview of our volleyball match tonight on the TV side with Gering hosting Chadron, plus football tomorrow with both Scottsbluff and Gering making long road trips.

Also, there’s softball today with Gering hosting Chadron. JV game starts at 4 pm and the varsity at 6 pm.

Scottsbluff softball is on the road at Yuma, Colorado for a doubleheader starting at 4 pm.

Check volleyball and softball scores throughout the night on our Elite Physical Therapy online scoreboard above.

