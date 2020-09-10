(Watch) KNEB.tv Sports: Previewing volleyball and football

Here’s today’s KNEB.tv Sportscast with a preview of our volleyball match tonight on the TV side with Gering hosting Chadron, plus football tomorrow with both Scottsbluff and Gering making long road trips.

Also, there’s softball today with Gering hosting Chadron. JV game starts at 4 pm and the varsity at 6 pm.

Scottsbluff softball is on the road at Yuma, Colorado for a doubleheader starting at 4 pm.

Check volleyball and softball scores throughout the night on our Elite Physical Therapy online scoreboard above.