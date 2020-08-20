(Watch) KNEB.tv Sports: Scottsbluff softball featured as high school sports returns

Today marks opening day of the 2020/2021 high school sports seasons across the state of Nebraska.

Locally, the Gering High School softball team is in action on day one with a triangular in North Platte. The schedule of games there looks like this (Mountain times are listed):

3:00- Adams Central vs. North Platte

4:30- Gering vs. Adams Central

6:00- Gering vs. North Platte

We featured the Gering softball team with head coach Tim Gonzales earlier week on KNEB.tv. Today the focus is on the Scottsbluff High School softball team with their first year head coach, Dan Fox.

Scottsbluff will open up tomorrow on the road against Lexington and then they’ll compete in the Lexington Tournament on Saturday.

High School football

Many area teams will be under the lights with dress rehersals tomorrow night. That includes both teams here in town.

Gering will hit the game field for their scrimmage starting at six o’clock. The Bulldogs will open up at home next Friday night against Torrington.

Scottsbluff’s scrimmage will start at seven o’clock. Scottsbluff gets a week one game at Columbus. Remember, that’s a game that was added after the Cats lost Fort Morgan, Colorado. This game against Columbus next week will not count towards the standings or power points, more or less serving as a glorified scrimmage.

Scottsbluff’s week two opponent, Hastings, will play a week zero game tomorrow night at Lincoln North Star.