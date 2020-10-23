class="post-template-default single single-post postid-492946 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

(Watch) KNEB.tv Sportscast (Gering Cross Country Coach Rick Marez)

BY Chris Cottrell | October 23, 2020
This is Thursday’s update from the KNEB.tv Sportsdesk that includes Gering Cross Country coach Rick Marez ahead of the State Cross Country Meet today in Kearney.

The Gering girls are the defending Class B champions and Marez sees the boys team as a major contender today.

Other full squads will be running; in Class C Sidney has both teams while Bayard takes both in Class D. Other Class D teams are the Bridgeport and Hemingford girls.

Plenty of individual area runners will be representing their schools today as well.

You can link to the NSAA official page by CLICKING HERE.

