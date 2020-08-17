(Watch) KNEB.tv Sportscast

Here’s the sportscast for today, Monday August 17th, from KNEB.tv News.

Gering High School held the joint picture/media day this past Saturday and KNEB Sports was able to catch up with a few coaches. Today we focus on the Bulldogs softball team ahead of their season opener later this week and hear from football coach Danny O’Boyle after the pads went on last Friday.

Tomorrow KNEB Sports will stop over at Scottsbluff softball as they get set for the start of their season later this week.

Also included today, an update on the Western Nebraska Pioneers coaching situation for next season.