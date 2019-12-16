(WATCH) Koski, Hiatt speak on Gering football

This is the KNEB.tv Sportscast from today’s (Mon, 12/16) edition of KNEB.tv.

KNEB Sports was able to catch up with Gering High Activities Director, Glen Koski, and former Head Football Coach, Josh Hiatt, about Hiatt being relieved of his duties over the weekend.

In the press release on Saturday, Koski said, “Hiatt had been released from his duties as Head Football Coach.”

Here’s what both had to say today on the matter.

Hiatt will continue to serve in his position as physical education teacher and head boys soccer coach for this upcoming spring season.