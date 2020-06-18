(Watch) Legion baseball returns tonight plus KNEB.tv Sports

This is just a quick baseball roundup here on Thursday, June 18th with the return of legion baseball and the Western Nebraska Pioneers continuing workouts this week ahead of the season starting next Friday.

Legion Baseball Tonight

WESTCO Zephyrs at Wheatland WY…coverage on KMOR 93.3 FM and KMORfm.com starting at 6:15 w/ first pitch at 6:30. (No Express Jr’s game tonight, they’ll open up this weekend)

Ogallala at Gering, JR/SR doubleheader…B&C Steel opens things up starting at five against Ogallala and then we’ll have the Gering PVC Sr’s game vs. Ogallala on both TV and radio. Coverage on KNEB.tv, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com at approximately 6:45, first pitch at 7 pm.

Other legion games: North Platte at Alliance, Sidney vs. Bridgeport

KNEB.tv Sports for today (Western Nebraska Pioneers workouts underway, plus legion baseball mention, and All-Star games a go for late July):