(Watch) Sabastian Harsh accepts walk-on offer to play at Wyoming

The long awaited recruitment news on Scottsbluff senior Sabastian Harsh came down on Sunday afternoon when Harsh announced via his Twitter page that he’d committed to the University of Wyoming.

It’s a preferred walk-on offer to start with the opportunity to become a full scholarship player starting in year two.

Harsh joined me for a sit down this morning on KNEB.tv.

Harsh is, arguably, the best player in the history of Scottsbluff High School and as a senior he helped lead the Bearcats to their second straight state title game appearance in Class B.

The stats were eye-popping: As a quarterback this past season he rushed for over 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also threw for nearly 900 yards with 11 more touchdowns.

He’ll head to Laramie with the plan of being on the defensive side of the football. For the Bearcats this season at outside linebacker, Harsh finished with 66 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, one interception, 4 forced fumbles, and 8 quarterback hurries.

Opposing coaches, along with his own coaches at Scottsbluff, throughout the year, referred to Harsh as one of the more instinctive defensive players they’ve seen on film.

Harsh also averaged 42 yards per punt and totaled 21 touchbacks on kickoffs.

This makes it back to back years that the Scottsbluff football program has sent a player to a division one program; Garrett Nelson a full scholarship player from the jump at the University of Nebraska, and now Harsh with the preferred walk-on at the University of Wyoming.

Sabastian Harsh has committed to the Pokes.