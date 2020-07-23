(Watch) West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball and Football preview

For the longest time this week didn’t look possible but after an initial postponement it has arrived. It’s West Nebraska All-Star week in Scottsbluff.

The annual volleyball and football showcase games will take place on Friday; volleyball at WNCC’s Cougar Palace and football at Bearcat Stadium.

Players and coaches met with the media on Wednesday at the football field and here’s my report and preview with some coaches and athletes from today’s edition of KNEB.tv News.

Tickets will only be available at the gate at both locations on Friday. There will be temperature checks for all fans entering the games to go along with plenty of social distancing measures that will be in place. The All-Star committee is also asking fans to wear masks to the games.

Rural Radio Network coverage of the volleyball game can be found on radio only on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at 3:45 with first serve at 4 pm.

Then for football you can watch on KNEB.tv plus radio on The Trail and streaming online as well at KHYYfm.com with pregame at 6:45. Kickoff from Bearcat Stadium set for 7 pm.