Weather impacts schedule for high school sports

Mother nature had a chanage of heart and stuck to it. Today’s bad weather has forced plenty of changes to the high school sports calendar for tonight with some postponements and cancellations.

Postponed

Softball- Chadron at Gering…originally scheduled for tonight this game has been moved to this Thursday, 9/10. JV will start at 4 pm, Varsity at 6 pm.

Softball- Alliance at Scottsbluff…originally scheduled for tonight this game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 9/22, as part of a doubleheader at Alliance. Both games will be played in Alliance.

Girls golf- Chadron Invite…today’s meet has been moved to next Thursday, 9/17, starting at 9 am.

Volleyball- Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff…originally scheduled for tonight, the matches have been cancelled due to some Covid-19 health concerns. The schools hoping to announced a make up date at a later time.

Cancelled

Boys Tennis- Today’s meet at Scottsbluff with Gering, Gillette, Alliance, and Scottsbluff has been cancelled due to weather and will not be made up.

Schedule of games that are still on

Volleyball- Sidney at Mitchell, Gering at North Platte, Alliance at Chadron, Triangular at Bridgeport (Kimball, Garden County), Triangular at Creek Valley (Morrill, Arthur County), Triangular at Hay Springs (Hemingford, Crawford), Sedgwick County at Leyton

** If any other schools have postponements or cancellations to add to the list just email sports@ruralradio.com **