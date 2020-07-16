Wednesday Legion baseball recap

Here are scores from the legion baseball scoreboard from Wednesday night.

Gering PVC 7, Chadron 6…Had this one for you on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com as Gering scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to get the win. The winning run scored as Aedrick Conn took a pitch for the team with the bases loaded. Blake Greene pitched into the 7th inning and offensively Anthony Walker picked up two hits and Ryley Hoke collected a pair of RBI. Gering is now 14-8 this season.

Buckley 12, WESTCO Zephyrs 11…This one started tied 5-5 after the first inning. Wyatt Haught gave the Z’s some quality relief work, tossing 4 2/3 innings allowing just one run. The Bombers took the lead for good with a five run sixth inning. Tate Carson and Jerod Balthazor each racked up four hits in the loss as the Zephyrs dropped to 7-13.

Alliance Spartans 11, Sidney 0…Alliance now sits at 19-9 with the win. EJ Gomez tossed a five inning shutout and Alliance got a combined five RBI from Chase King and Jakob Callan.

Other scores:

Bridgeport 8, Regs SR 6

Douglas WY 11, Torrington 6

Douglas WY 6, Torrington 5

Gering B&C Steel JR 11, Chadron 3

Cheyenne Indians 8, WESTCO Express 1