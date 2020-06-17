West Nebraska All-Star Games will be played July 24th

The West Nebraska All-Star Committee met via a ZOOM call on Tuesday night and voted to moved forward and hold the football and volleyball showcase games on Friday, July 24th.

The games will need one final clearance from the Panhandle Public Health Department but with the directive health measures being relaxed even more heading into July the games appear to be in great shape.

The volleyball match will be held at WNCC’s Cougar Palace at 4 pm on July 24th with the football game that night at Bearcat Stadium starting at 7 pm.

The official rosters for both games will be finalized no later than next Friday, June 26th.