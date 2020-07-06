West Nebraska All-Star rosters announced for July 24th games

The West Nebraska All-Star committee has officially announced the rosters for the football and volleyball games that will be played on Friday, July 24th in Scottsbluff.
The 42nd annual football showcase game will be played at Bearcat Stadium starting at 7 pm.
The 36th annual volleyball match will be played at WNCC’s Cougar Palace at 4 pm.
Here are the rosters for the football game…starting with the West team:
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|Bennet Bauerle
|Chase County
|Curtiss Bruhn
|Chadron
|Kobe Clevenger
|Chase County
|Nicholas Coley
|Mitchell
|Garrett Conn
|Gering
|Austin Dormann
|Garden County
|Blaine Dorn
|Imperial
|Josh Eschelman
|Hershey
|Grant Fischer
|Valentine
|Erik Folchert
|Alliance
|Cooper Heusman
|Chadron
|Hayden Hofrock
|Sidney
|Cayden Jobman
|Sidney
|Coy Johnson
|Sandhills/Thedford
|Jon Keller
|Valentine
|Gage Krolikowski
|Valentine
|Colter Mann
|Alliance
|Joe McCloud
|Scottsbluff
|Terrance Mokeac
|Scottsbluff
|Isaiah Neis
|Garden County
|Alex Patrick
|Ogallala
|Trevor Peterson
|Chase County
|Jake Sellman
|Hemingford
|Hunter Skalsky
|Ogallala
|Reid Spady
|Garden County
|Trayton Travnicek
|Scottsbluff
|Caleb Walker
|Scottsbluff
|Zak Wieser
|Sidney
|Cooper Wild
|Chadron
|Dylon Zink
|Ogallala
|Bryan Zutavern
|Sandhills/Thedford
Head Coach: Jason Spady (Garden County)
Asst Coaches: Mike Lecheer (Chadron)
Dan Lenners (Chase County)
Chad Dormann (Garden County)
Now the East football roster:
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|Ben Anderjaska
|Wauneta-Palisade
|Charles Aufdenkamp
|North Platte St. Pat’s
|Cameryn Beerry
|McCook
|Dalton Caley
|North Platte
|Jackson Carter
|North Platte
|Jace Connell
|South Loup
|Drew Daum
|McCook
|Charlie Gale
|North Platte St. Pat’s
|Dakota Haines
|Lexington
|Clayton Hassett
|Mullen
|Sam Heapy
|Medicine Valley
|Nathan Hock
|Alma
|Deryk Huxoll
|Cambridge
|Corban Jernigan
|McCook
|Grant Jones
|South Loup
|Conner Kleckner
|McCook
|Ty Kvanvig
|Mullen
|Ryan Lauby
|Overton
|Karsten McCarter
|Elm Creek
|Isaac McCurdy
|Alma
|Talan McGill
|North Platte St. Pat’s
|Treven Melroy
|Holdrege
|Jonathan Ortner
|Ainsworth
|Anthony Paz
|Lexington
|TJ Roe
|Brady
|Raif Ruppert
|Twin Loup
|Daylan Russell
|Alma
|Brody Stienike
|Gothenburg
|Chase Swartwood
|Elm Creek
|Tucker Wyatt
|Gothenburg
Head Coach: Jayce Dueland (Elm Creek)
Asst Coaches: Jake Harvey (Lexington)
Brendan Johnsen (Alma)
Matt Berry (McCook)
And now the rosters for both sides for volleyball:
EAST
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|Katy Bartell
|Hi-Line
|MaShayla Burnett
|Anselmo-Merna
|Taylor Conroy
|South Loup
|Michaela Dukes
|Wauneta-Palisade
|Avery Johnson
|Maywood-Hayes Center
|Hadley Martin
|Hi-Line
|Shaye Porter
|Hitchcock County
|Kinsey Skillstad
|North Platte St. Pat’s
|Alexis Zimmer
|Anselmo-Merna
Head Coach: Katie Hoblyn (Anslemo-Merna)
Asst Coach: Kory Rohde (Maywood-Hayes Center)
WEST
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|Nicole Birner
|Sidney
|Jaedy Commins
|Ogallala
|Allie Ferguson
|Chadron
|Sierra Garrett
|Gordon-Rushville
|Mattie Johnson
|Sidney
|Mallie McNair
|Chase County
|Sophie Spady
|Chase County
|Tyleigh Strotheide
|Chadron
|Chloe Stupka
|Creek Valley
|Madelyn Watchorn
|Leyton
Head Coach: Blakelee Hoffman (Chadron)
Asst Coach: Jolene Dodge (Garden County)