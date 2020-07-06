West Nebraska All-Star rosters announced for July 24th games

The West Nebraska All-Star committee has officially announced the rosters for the football and volleyball games that will be played on Friday, July 24th in Scottsbluff.

The 42nd annual football showcase game will be played at Bearcat Stadium starting at 7 pm.

The 36th annual volleyball match will be played at WNCC’s Cougar Palace at 4 pm.

Here are the rosters for the football game…starting with the West team:

NAME SCHOOL Bennet Bauerle Chase County Curtiss Bruhn Chadron Kobe Clevenger Chase County Nicholas Coley Mitchell Garrett Conn Gering Austin Dormann Garden County Blaine Dorn Imperial Josh Eschelman Hershey Grant Fischer Valentine Erik Folchert Alliance Cooper Heusman Chadron Hayden Hofrock Sidney Cayden Jobman Sidney Coy Johnson Sandhills/Thedford Jon Keller Valentine Gage Krolikowski Valentine Colter Mann Alliance Joe McCloud Scottsbluff Terrance Mokeac Scottsbluff Isaiah Neis Garden County Alex Patrick Ogallala Trevor Peterson Chase County Jake Sellman Hemingford Hunter Skalsky Ogallala Reid Spady Garden County Trayton Travnicek Scottsbluff Caleb Walker Scottsbluff Zak Wieser Sidney Cooper Wild Chadron Dylon Zink Ogallala Bryan Zutavern Sandhills/Thedford

Head Coach: Jason Spady (Garden County)

Asst Coaches: Mike Lecheer (Chadron)

Dan Lenners (Chase County)

Chad Dormann (Garden County)

Now the East football roster:

NAME SCHOOL Ben Anderjaska Wauneta-Palisade Charles Aufdenkamp North Platte St. Pat’s Cameryn Beerry McCook Dalton Caley North Platte Jackson Carter North Platte Jace Connell South Loup Drew Daum McCook Charlie Gale North Platte St. Pat’s Dakota Haines Lexington Clayton Hassett Mullen Sam Heapy Medicine Valley Nathan Hock Alma Deryk Huxoll Cambridge Corban Jernigan McCook Grant Jones South Loup Conner Kleckner McCook Ty Kvanvig Mullen Ryan Lauby Overton Karsten McCarter Elm Creek Isaac McCurdy Alma Talan McGill North Platte St. Pat’s Treven Melroy Holdrege Jonathan Ortner Ainsworth Anthony Paz Lexington TJ Roe Brady Raif Ruppert Twin Loup Daylan Russell Alma Brody Stienike Gothenburg Chase Swartwood Elm Creek Tucker Wyatt Gothenburg

Head Coach: Jayce Dueland (Elm Creek)

Asst Coaches: Jake Harvey (Lexington)

Brendan Johnsen (Alma)

Matt Berry (McCook)

And now the rosters for both sides for volleyball:

EAST

NAME SCHOOL Katy Bartell Hi-Line MaShayla Burnett Anselmo-Merna Taylor Conroy South Loup Michaela Dukes Wauneta-Palisade Avery Johnson Maywood-Hayes Center Hadley Martin Hi-Line Shaye Porter Hitchcock County Kinsey Skillstad North Platte St. Pat’s Alexis Zimmer Anselmo-Merna

Head Coach: Katie Hoblyn (Anslemo-Merna)

Asst Coach: Kory Rohde (Maywood-Hayes Center)

WEST

NAME SCHOOL Nicole Birner Sidney Jaedy Commins Ogallala Allie Ferguson Chadron Sierra Garrett Gordon-Rushville Mattie Johnson Sidney Mallie McNair Chase County Sophie Spady Chase County Tyleigh Strotheide Chadron Chloe Stupka Creek Valley Madelyn Watchorn Leyton

Head Coach: Blakelee Hoffman (Chadron)

Asst Coach: Jolene Dodge (Garden County)