class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471265 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

West Nebraska All-Star rosters announced for July 24th games

BY Chris Cottrell | July 6, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
West Nebraska All-Star rosters announced for July 24th games

The West Nebraska All-Star committee has officially announced the rosters for the football and volleyball games that will be played on Friday, July 24th in Scottsbluff.

The 42nd annual football showcase game will be played at Bearcat Stadium starting at 7 pm.

The 36th annual volleyball match will be played at WNCC’s Cougar Palace at  4 pm.

Here are the rosters for the football game…starting with the West team:

NAME SCHOOL
Bennet Bauerle Chase County
Curtiss Bruhn Chadron
Kobe Clevenger Chase County
Nicholas Coley Mitchell
Garrett Conn Gering
Austin Dormann Garden County
Blaine Dorn Imperial
Josh Eschelman Hershey
Grant Fischer Valentine
Erik Folchert Alliance
Cooper Heusman Chadron
Hayden Hofrock Sidney
Cayden Jobman Sidney
Coy Johnson Sandhills/Thedford
Jon Keller Valentine
Gage Krolikowski Valentine
Colter Mann Alliance
Joe McCloud Scottsbluff
Terrance Mokeac Scottsbluff
Isaiah Neis Garden County
Alex Patrick Ogallala
Trevor Peterson Chase County
Jake Sellman Hemingford
Hunter Skalsky Ogallala
Reid Spady Garden County
Trayton Travnicek Scottsbluff
Caleb Walker Scottsbluff
Zak Wieser Sidney
Cooper Wild Chadron
Dylon Zink Ogallala
Bryan Zutavern Sandhills/Thedford

 

Head Coach:            Jason Spady (Garden County)

Asst Coaches:          Mike Lecheer (Chadron)

Dan Lenners (Chase County)

Chad Dormann (Garden County)

Now the East football roster:

NAME SCHOOL
Ben Anderjaska Wauneta-Palisade
Charles Aufdenkamp North Platte St. Pat’s
Cameryn Beerry McCook
Dalton Caley North Platte
Jackson Carter North Platte
Jace Connell South Loup
Drew Daum McCook
Charlie Gale North Platte St. Pat’s
Dakota Haines Lexington
Clayton Hassett Mullen
Sam Heapy Medicine Valley
Nathan Hock Alma
Deryk Huxoll Cambridge
Corban Jernigan McCook
Grant Jones South Loup
Conner Kleckner McCook
Ty Kvanvig Mullen
Ryan Lauby Overton
Karsten McCarter Elm Creek
Isaac McCurdy Alma
Talan McGill North Platte St. Pat’s
Treven Melroy Holdrege
Jonathan Ortner Ainsworth
Anthony Paz Lexington
TJ Roe Brady
Raif Ruppert Twin Loup
Daylan Russell Alma
Brody Stienike Gothenburg
Chase Swartwood Elm Creek
Tucker Wyatt Gothenburg

 

Head Coach:            Jayce Dueland (Elm Creek)

Asst Coaches:          Jake Harvey (Lexington)

Brendan Johnsen (Alma)

Matt Berry (McCook)

And now the rosters for both sides for volleyball:

EAST

NAME SCHOOL
Katy Bartell Hi-Line
MaShayla Burnett Anselmo-Merna
Taylor Conroy South Loup
Michaela Dukes Wauneta-Palisade
Avery Johnson Maywood-Hayes Center
Hadley Martin Hi-Line
Shaye Porter Hitchcock County
Kinsey Skillstad North Platte St. Pat’s
Alexis Zimmer Anselmo-Merna

 

Head Coach:            Katie Hoblyn (Anslemo-Merna)

Asst Coach:              Kory Rohde (Maywood-Hayes Center)

 

WEST

NAME SCHOOL
Nicole Birner Sidney
Jaedy Commins Ogallala
Allie Ferguson Chadron
Sierra Garrett Gordon-Rushville
Mattie Johnson Sidney
Mallie McNair Chase County
Sophie Spady Chase County
Tyleigh Strotheide Chadron
Chloe Stupka Creek Valley
Madelyn Watchorn Leyton

 

Head Coach:            Blakelee Hoffman (Chadron)

Asst Coach:              Jolene Dodge (Garden County)

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: