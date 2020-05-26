class="post-template-default single single-post postid-463629 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

BY Chris Cottrell | May 26, 2020
West Nebraska Football Club registrations now open

Registrations are now underway for the West Nebraska Football Club season that will start in August.

The registration window runs from now until August 14th and the league consists of 5U teams all the way through the 19U age bracket for both boys and girls.

For information, including a description of available programs, visit westernnebraskafc.com or contact Nate Rock at 308-631-9003 and/or westernnebraskafc@gmail.com.

The WNFC is a recreational and select soccer club. The recreational season will run from mid-August to mid-October. Teams practice once a week with games played mostly on the weekends.

