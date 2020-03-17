West Nebraska Volleyball & Football Alumni Golf Tournament announced

In conjunction with the summer All-Star competitions the West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball committee has announced the 1st Annual West Nebraska Volleyball & Football Alumni Golf Tournament.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, June 12th, starting at 9 a.m. at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

The format of the tournament will be a 3-man scramble.

The day of golf is open to any former East/West All-Star volleyball or football players, coaches, officials, and committee members.

For a single golfer the entry fee will be $120.00 or a $360.00 team entry fee. Those fees include cart and lunch.

The tournament will be limited to the first 32 teams and will pay the top three places.

For more information you can contact Shane at 308-241-0899.