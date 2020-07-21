WESTCO and Gering both on the diamond Tuesday night

It’s getting late in the season for area legion baseball teams with just a few more games left on schedules. Tonight on the Rural Radio Network we’ll get you two of those remaining games.

The Gering juniors and seniors are hosting Gordon tonight at Oregon Trail Park. In fact it’ll be a late afternoon start with the B&C Steel JR’s taking on Gordon starting at 4:30 followed by the seniors game around 6:30.

For the Gering Platte Valley Companies seniors the record sits at 14-10 after a pair of losses at North Platte last Friday, “We were right there in the first game, we just couldn’t string together the hits and then in the second game it just snowballed on us. We walked a couple guys and then the hits started to falling in. We didn’t really kick it around too much it was just one of those things where they got on a serious roll”, head coach Rick Kinnaman said.

The finals in those games were 4-1 and 19-4.

Gering won their earlier matchup with Gordon on the road by the final score of 14-1.

Coverage tonight for Gering PVC vs. Gordon on 93.3 FM KMOR and streaming online at KMORfm.com will start at approximately 6:15 with first pitch at 6:30.

WESTCO on the road

It’s also a juniors and seniors doubleheader for the WESTCO program tonight on the road at Alliance.

The Express are coming off a 18-15 win over Cheyenne Post 6 on Sunday, that was their third straight win coming down the stretch as they improved their record to 7-13. They’ll play the early game tonight at 5 pm.

For the WESTCO Zephyrs the season record right now at 8-15 after they lost two of three during their home series with Wheatland this past weekend. After winning on Friday night the Z’s got swept in Saturday’s doubleheader by the Lobos.

Alliance is 23-12 on the year after a win over Bridgeport on Monday night. In the only meeting of the season so far the Spartans defeated the Zephyrs 8-7 back on July 5th on the final day of the Wood Bat Tournament at Cleveland Field.

The scene shifts to Bower Shankland Field tonight and we’ve got coverage on KNEB.tv, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com starting at approximately 7:15, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30.