(Listen) WESTCO at Gering preview for tonight

A busy, compact summer legion baseball schedule rolls into a Thursday night rivalry doubleheader at Oregon Trail Park as Gering entertains WESTCO in JR’s and SR’s tonight.

Both teams have been busy and were in action yesterday.

The Zephyrs hosted a triangular at Cleveland Field with Buckley and Rapid City Post 320. In their opener the Z’s fell to the Post 320 Stars 12-8 in eight innings.

After Porter Robbins roped a game tying RBI double down the right field line in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and force extra innings it was the Stars putting up a four spot in the eighth to get the afternoon win.

Things were looking bleak in the nightcap also as WESTCO trailed Buckley big but they posted a nine run sixth inning to get the 14-10 come from behind win.

The Z’s put up some big hitting numbers yesterday; Robbins collected six hits total and drove in three, Tate Carson had four hits in the first game, and in the second game it was Creighton Dike with three base knocks and two RBI. Dike hitting well over .500 this season.

It wasn’t a perfect day at the office for skipper Jeremiah Luber but he’ll always take one instead of none (in the win column).

For Gering last night it was a 4-0 road win at Chadron behind the right arm of starting pitcher Anthony Walker, who tossed a complete game shutout and struck out ten.

Gering head coach Rick Kinnaman was sure impressed with Walker’s effort in the victory.

With those results from yesterday Gering Platte Valley Companies is now back over .500 at 8-7 while WESTCO sits two games under at 7-9.

Tonight it’ll be the second JR/SR doubleheader for the two programs and the scene shifts to Oregon Trail Park.

Back on June 29th at Cleveland Field it was a sweep for Gering with B&C Steel beating the Express 11-0 and then PVC downed the Z’s 6-3.

We’re expecting a pitching matchup tonight of Porter Robbins for the Zephyrs and Riley Schanaman for Gering as Gering goes for the season sweep.

Rural Radio Network coverage can be seen on KNEB.tv and heard on 106.9 The Trail and streaming online at KHYYfm.com starting at approximately 6:45 with first pitch scheduled for 7 pm.