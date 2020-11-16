Western Conference All-Conference selections for fall sports

The All-Conference selections for the Western Conference for the fall sports of football, volleyball, and softball have been announced.

Football

Scottsbluff: All-Conference– Nick Maag, Tyler Smith, Alex Galindo, Chance Symons…HM- Evan Heggem, Trevor Schwartz, Jayce Wilkinson, Tony Mokeac

Gering: All-Conference– Brady Radzymski, Jacob Awiszus…HM- Turner Ray, Nate Rocheleau, Tyler Garrett, Jackson Schlothauer

Mitchell: All-Conference– Rylan Aguallo, Austin Thyne, Garrett Hessler, Brock Knutson, Jackson Allen, Othaniel Banks…HM– Kadin Perez, Nathan Coley, Luke Hessler, Jaron Anderson

Alliance: All-Conference– Jesus Acosta, Mario Garza…HM– Caeson Clarke, Chase King, Kellen Muhr, Keegan Grant

Chadron: All-Conference– Dawson Dunbar, Sawyer Haag, Michael Sorenson, Cody Hall, Aiden Vaughn, Ryan Bickel…HM- Seth Gaswick, Xander Provance, Justus Alcorn, Cobie Bila

Sidney: All-Conference– Dietrich Lecher, Brady Robb…HM– Zach Burke, Nathan Kennedy, Cole Glanz, Micah Schneider

Volleyball

Gering: All-Conference- Macey Boggs, Madison Ray…HM– Kyla Knight, Carleigh Pszanka

Scottsbluff: All-Conference– Emma Foote…HM- Cali Wright, Gracee Michael

Sidney: All-Conference– Alecca Campbell, Rheagan Stanley, Karly Sylvester…HM– Morgan Jaggers

Chadron: All-Conference– Jacey Garrett, Anike Burke, Emma Cogdill…HM– Macey Daniels, Tatum Bailey

Alliance: All-Conference– Amauri Browning, Jaelynne Clarke…HM– Kenna Montes, Avah Steggall

Mitchell: All-Conference- Marjie Schmitt…HM– Josie Jenkins, Avery Hobbs

Softball

Scottsbluff: All-Conference- Avery Fox, Brady Laucomer, Mariyah Avila, Regan Churchill…HM- Maddie Johnston, Sasha Paez

Gering: All-Conference- Brylee Dean, Madeline Wiese, Gianni Aguilar…HM- Nickie Todd, Jessica Brown

Chadron: All-Conference- Kennady Stack, Emily Beye, Kadence Wild…HM- Josie Downing, Alisyn Swinney

Alliance: All-Conference- Payten Gibson, Morgan Moomey…HM- CeCe Hudson, Bri Hutson