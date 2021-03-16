Western Conference announces All-Conference basketball teams

With the 2020-2021 high school basketball season in the books the Western Conference on Monday announced their All-League selections.
As teams this year from the conference there were two state tournament teams, both from the girls side, as Scottsbluff qualified and won a game in Class B while Sidney qualified for the C1 state tournament.
Boys All-Conference Team
- Caeson Clarke, Alliance
- Chase King, Alliance
- Jaron Matulka, Alliance
- Brett Pszanka, Gering
- Tyler Harre, Scottsbluff
- Kellon Harris, Scottsbluff
- Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff
- Austin Thyne, Mitchell
- Francisco Barrios, Mitchell
- Sawyer Dickman, Sidney
- Xander Provance, Chadron
- Justus Alcorn, Chadron
Honorable Mention: Crayten Cyza, Kellen Muhr (Alliance), Collin Brennan, Guarav Chima (Chadron), Jack Franklin, Max Greeley (Gering), Carter Reisig, Jaron Anderson (Mitchell), James Bruner, Trevor Schwartz (Scottsbluff), Zach Burke, Micah Schneider (Sidney)
Girls All-Conference Team
- Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff
- Izzy Wright, Scottsbluff
- Emma Foote, Scottsbluff
- Sydnee Winkler, Gering
- Cloey Fries, Gering
- Morgan Jaggers, Sidney
- Karly Sylvester, Sidney
- Alecca Campbell, Sidney
- Jayden Kanno, Mitchell
- Shelbee Burke, Alliance
- Jayce Garrett, Chadron
- Anika Burke, Chadron
Honorable Mention: Sabrina Harsh, Cali Wright (Scottsbluff), Nickie Todd, Kiarra Aguallo (Gering), Brynna Ross, Reese Riddle (Sidney), Avery Hobbs, Marjie Schmitt (Mitchell), Demi Ferguson, Maci Daniels (Chadron), Olivia Knapp, Amauri Browning (Alliance)