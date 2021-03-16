Western Conference announces All-Conference basketball teams

With the 2020-2021 high school basketball season in the books the Western Conference on Monday announced their All-League selections.

As teams this year from the conference there were two state tournament teams, both from the girls side, as Scottsbluff qualified and won a game in Class B while Sidney qualified for the C1 state tournament.

Boys All-Conference Team

Caeson Clarke, Alliance

Chase King, Alliance

Jaron Matulka, Alliance

Brett Pszanka, Gering

Tyler Harre, Scottsbluff

Kellon Harris, Scottsbluff

Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff

Austin Thyne, Mitchell

Francisco Barrios, Mitchell

Sawyer Dickman, Sidney

Xander Provance, Chadron

Justus Alcorn, Chadron

Honorable Mention: Crayten Cyza, Kellen Muhr (Alliance), Collin Brennan, Guarav Chima (Chadron), Jack Franklin, Max Greeley (Gering), Carter Reisig, Jaron Anderson (Mitchell), James Bruner, Trevor Schwartz (Scottsbluff), Zach Burke, Micah Schneider (Sidney)

Girls All-Conference Team

Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff

Izzy Wright, Scottsbluff

Emma Foote, Scottsbluff

Sydnee Winkler, Gering

Cloey Fries, Gering

Morgan Jaggers, Sidney

Karly Sylvester, Sidney

Alecca Campbell, Sidney

Jayden Kanno, Mitchell

Shelbee Burke, Alliance

Jayce Garrett, Chadron

Anika Burke, Chadron

Honorable Mention: Sabrina Harsh, Cali Wright (Scottsbluff), Nickie Todd, Kiarra Aguallo (Gering), Brynna Ross, Reese Riddle (Sidney), Avery Hobbs, Marjie Schmitt (Mitchell), Demi Ferguson, Maci Daniels (Chadron), Olivia Knapp, Amauri Browning (Alliance)