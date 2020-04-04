Western Conference announces basketball postseason honors

It was a banner season for the Western Conference on the high school hardwood as five girls and boys teams out of twelve reached their respective state tournaments.

On the boys side you had both Scottsbluff and Alliance qualifying for state in Class B. It was a familiar opening round game with the two panhandle teams squaring off with Scottsbluff pulling away in the second half for the victory, eliminating their rival.

Scottsbluff would go on to fall to Omaha Roncalli in the semifinals.

Scottsbluff finished 4-0 against Alliance this season including a win in the subdistrict tournament championship game.

Each squad put three players on the all-conference team. Scottsbluff’s selections were Jasiya DeOllos, Chance Parker, and Dawson Mohr. Alliance was led by Joel Baker, Brayden Palmer, and Caeson Clarke.

Bryce Sherrell and Brett Pszanka were all-conference selections for Gering.

Mitchell fell one win shy of the state tournament and got two to the first team in Blake and Austin Thyne.

For the Western Conference girls teams this year you had Scottsbluff and Sidney getting to state in Class B while Chadron was one of the top seeds in Class C-1 and all three teams were well represented in the all-league selections.

Scottsbluff registered the lone win among the trio of teams by nabbing their first ever state tournament win with a round one victory over Bennington.

Scottsbluff spaced out their postseason selections this year with seniors Yara Garcia and Aubry Krentz being named to the GNAC all-conference teams (those will be posted later this weekend). The Scottsbluff underclassmen, Mariyah Avila and Brady Laucomer, were the Bearcat headliners for Western Conference.

Sidney’s veteran bunch of MJ Johnstone, Nicole Birner, and Mattie Johnson were all chosen while Chadron’s Olivia Reed was easily one of the best players in the region as a sophomore; Reed an all-conference selection along with two teammates.

Gering was represented by Chloey Fries and Taylor Philbrick.

Boys All-Western Conference selections

Scottsbluff- Jasiya DeOllos, Chance Parker, Dawson Mohr (honorable mention-Sam Clarkson, Jack Darnell)

Alliance- Joel Baker, Brayden Palmer, Caeson Clarke (honorable mention- Trevor Dubray, Kaden Kindred)

Gering- Bryce Sherrell, Brett Pszanka (honorable mention-Jack Franklin, Kolton Ebbers)

Mitchell- Blake Thyne, Austin Thyne (honorable mention- Jonathan Pieper, Francisco Barrios)

Sidney- Skylar Heineman (honorable mention- Zach Burke, Sawyer Dickman)

Chadron- Cooper Heusman (honorable mention- Trevor Berry, Kristian Bartlett)

Girls All-Western Conference selections

Scottsbluff- Mariyah Avila, Brady Laucomer (honorable mention- Payton Burda, Emma Foote)

*Seniors Yara Garcia and Aubry Krentz were the two selections for Scottsbluff to GNAC*

Gering- Chloey Fries, Taylor Philbrick (honorable mention- Macey Boggs)

Sidney- Nicole Birner, Mattie Johnson, MJ Johnstone (honorable mention- Karly Sylvester, Brynna Ross)

Chadron- Olivia Reed, Shea Bailey, Tyleigh Strotheide (honorable mention- Anika Burke, Jacey Garrett)

Mitchell- Jayden Kanno, Marjie Schmitt (honorable mention- Ansley Hessler, Makenna Chambers)

Alliance- Payton Weber (honorable mention- Jordan Hopp, Shelbee Burke)