Western Conference Basketball Tournaments this week

The start of the winter sports season at the high school level gets started in earnest this week.

Tonight at Scottsbluff High School the Bearcats girls and boys basketball teams are hosting their Jamboree Games against Ogallala. The girls game will start at 5 pm and then the boys game will follow at 6:30.

Then later in the week it’s the annual season opening Western Conference Tournaments for the girls and boys, running Thursday through Saturday.

Here’s a look at the schedule for opening night of the tournament on Thursday…

BOYS

Alliance vs. Chadron (at Mitchell HS), 5:30 pm

Gering vs. Sterling (at Scottsbluff HS), 5:30 pm

Scottsbluff vs. Sidney (at Gering HS), 7:00 pm

Mitchell vs. North Platte (at Scottsbluff HS), 7:00 pm

For the complete boys bracket you can CLICK HERE.

GIRLS

Gering vs. Chadron (at Scottsbluff HS), 4:00 pm

North Platte vs. Sterling (at Gering HS), 4:00 pm

Mitchell vs. Sidney (at Gering HS), 5:30 pm

Scottsbluff vs. Alliance (at Mitchell HS), 7:00 pm

For the complete girls bracket you can CLICK HERE.

The winners from Thursday games will advance to play games at WNCC’s Cougar Palace on Friday while the losers from Friday games will then play at Scottsbluff High School on Friday.

The Championship games are slated for 2:30 pm (girls) and 4:15 pm (boys) on Saturday afternoon at WNCC.