Western Conference Tournament: Day 1 results, Day 2 schedule

Here’s just a quick rundown of where things are at with the girls and boys Western Conference Basketball Tournaments taking place this weekend at Scottsbluff and Gering.

Round one games took place last night and we’ll have six more games coming up tonight from both tournaments for you on the Rural Radio Network-Scottsbluff.

Girls Day 1 Scores

#1 Scottsbluff 69, #6 Alliance 31

#2 Sidney 55, #5 Gering 52

#3 Chadron 39, #4 Mitchell 36

Girls Day 2 Schedule

Gering vs. Alliance, 4 pm, SHS…KNEB.tv, Allo 15, 106.9 The Trail

Chadron vs. Sidney, 6 pm, SHS…KNEB.tv, Allo 15

Scottsbluff vs. Mitchell, 8 pm, SHS…KNEB.tv, Allo 15, 106.9 The Trail

Boys Day 1 Scores

#1 Alliance 60, #6 Sidney 45

#2 Scottsbluff 51, #5 Chadron 30

#3 Mitchell 63, #4 Gering 55

Boys Day 2 Schedule

Chadron vs. Sidney, 4 pm, GHS…KNEB.tv, Allo 190, KMOR 93.3 FM

Scottsbluff vs. Mitchell, 6 pm, GHS…KNEB.tv, Allo 190, KMOR 93.3 FM

Alliance vs. Gering, 8 pm, GHS…KNEB.tv, Allo 190, KMOR 93.3 FM