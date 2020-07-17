Western Nebraska Bats Have Trouble Capitalizing, Rubber Match Set for Tomorrow

The Pio bats struggled to drive in runs leaving eight runners in scoring position, while only collecting a total of three hits and falling to the Sodbusters 7-3.

Big swinging left fielder for Hastings, Grant Schmidt, helped the Sodbusters lineup big time going 2-4 with 2 RBI’s, including an RBI single in the 8th that put a damper on the Pioneers comeback attempt.

The game was moving fast through the top of the fifth with both teams’ pitching staffs throwing exceptional games. Making his first start of the year for the Pios, Chandler Young, had a shutout through four while collecting three strikeouts, but ran into some trouble in the next inning. With the bases loaded and two outs the lefty faced the dangerous Grant Schmidt. A 2-2 count on the Sodbusters left fielder, Young placed a fastball in a great location high and inside that could have gone either way, but was called a ball making the next pitch HUGE. Young took his stance on the rubber, threw another fastball, and just missed outside to walk in the first run of the ballgame. He was pulled after that, being responsible for the three runners on base, and Carson Cody was the guy that Western Nebraska was leaning on to get them out of the jam. It did not go over well for the lengthy righty out of Biola. Cody let up a two RBI single to the first batter he faced in Griffin Everitt, and then later walked two in to give the Sodbusters a 5-0 lead.

It took the Pioneers two innings after that to get their first run of the ballgame on an RBI walk from Trevor Mattson, who came in to pinch hit for Sam Hillyer. The next inning, Jason Luke hit a two-out, two RBI single into left field to cut the Sodbusters lead to two. A comeback was on the come up. Then, the bottom of the inning happened.

Harold Baez came out of the pen for Western Nebraska, coming off a scoreless outing against the sodbusters in 2.1 innings on Sunday. This time around, the Hastings hitters were getting to him quickly, obtaining a lead off single from Cole Evans, which led to an RBI triple by Ryan McDonald. With the score not too out of reach for the Pios to have a realistic chance at a comeback, they needed to find a way to get two outs, stranding the runner at third. Grant Schmidt entered the box after Mcdonald, Baez went through his motion, and lined a single to center field, making it a 7-3 game. Western had a nice start to the ninth, getting two lead off walks, but a 4-6-3 double play off the bat of Thomas Gavello, and a groundout towards the second baseman from Ethan Loveless sent the Pioneers record to 9-12 on the season.

Reagan Haas will try to duplicate what he did this past Saturday against the Sodbusters when he takes the ball for tomorrow’s game where he tossed 6.1 innings of scoreless baseball while dialing up nine strikeouts. Another outing like that will give the Pios a great shot at a series win and a happy bus ride back to Oregon Trail Park.