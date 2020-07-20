Western Nebraska Football Club signups still open

Registration for the 2020 season of Western Nebraska Football Club is open until August 14th.

The Club is open to boys and girls 5U-19U with the recreational season practices starting on August 17th.

WNFC is a recreational and select soccer club. The recreational season runs from mid-August through the middle of October. Teams practice once a week and most games are played on the weekends.

For more information, including a description of available programs visit westernnebraskafc.com or contact Nate Rock at 308-631-9003 and/or westernnebraskafc@gmail.com.