Western Nebraska Football Club signups still open

BY Chris Cottrell | July 20, 2020
Registration for the 2020 season of Western Nebraska Football Club is open until August 14th.

The Club is open to boys and girls 5U-19U with the recreational season practices starting on August 17th.

WNFC is a recreational and select soccer club. The recreational season runs from mid-August through the middle of October. Teams practice once a week and most games are played on the weekends.

For more information, including a description of available programs visit westernnebraskafc.com or contact Nate Rock at 308-631-9003 and/or westernnebraskafc@gmail.com.

