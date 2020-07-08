Western Nebraska lets up nine in the ninth, lose sixth straight

What looked like something special was about to go down for the Pioneers in the bottom of the ninth, the Sodbusters quickly put that idea to bed as they scored nine runs in the top half of the inning to win by a final score of 20-11.

Hastings Sodbusters starter Shay Schanaman made the Pioneers bats look like they had holes in them, striking out nine and allowing just one hit over 3.2 innings. Grant Schmidt was exceptional in the box for the Sodbusters, falling a double shy of completing the cycle and finishing the night 3-5 with five RBI’s and three runs.

All the energy was sucked out of the ballpark before Pio fans could even get settled into their seats, as Hastings hit two two-run home runs off the bats of Ryan McDonald and Darek Bornemeir giving the Sodbusters a 4-0 first inning lead. Adding that already abysmal start to the game and the dominance on the bump from Schanaman, Hastings had all the momentum going for them, getting another home run in the top of the third from Griffen Everitt that scored three and pushed the lead to 8-0

If there’s one thing though that has been learned about Western Nebraska so far this year though it’s that they are never out of a game. Since Shanaman was taken out in the fourth do to pitch count, the Pioneers were able to have success off the Sodbusters next two relief pitchers in Chris Mazzini and Christian Colmenares. The bottom of the fifth began with Pios third baseman Dylan Gerard getting plunked in the back by Mazzini, which led to the lefty losing the strike zone. After loading the bases, Mazzini walked three straight batters in Gabe Hunate, Cody Kehl, and Blaine Ray that cut the deficit to five. Christian Colmenares, the big righty from Skyline University, was then called to action, but Western’s left fielder Ethan Loveless was not going to let the pitching change stop his team’s mid-game push. Loveless hit a rocket that sneaked just over the head of Grant Schmidt in left field plating Hunate, Kehl, and Ray for a three RBI double that created a brand new ballgame. The Sodbusters were able to increase their lead all the way to 11-6, but the Pioneers put up four runs in the seventh and one run in the eight to tie the game heading into the ninth.

Relief pitcher Harold Baez was on the mound for the Pios to begin the final inning of regulation and got the first two outs before anybody could even blink. Western Nebraska was one out away and one run away from getting back into the win column, but trying to get over a hump is more difficult than it seems. Baez walked the third batter due up in the inning in Darek Bornemaier that gave a little bit of life back into that Sodbusters dugout. With Bornemaier moving up to second on a Will Richardson base knock, Braden Sellon got a pinch hit single right up the middle giving Hastings a one run lead. The night was over for Baez as Pios Head Coach Ryan Sires went and got the hard throwing right hander Wellington Mariano, but the Sodbusters were not done yet. Mariano had major trouble finding the strike zone that led to him giving up five runs while walking three. Sires put Kehl on the mound trying to save some arms, which led to Grant Schmidt hitting a towering grand slam over the left field wall to put the nail in the coffin. The Sodbusters ended up scoring nine runs with two outs.

It was another dreadful loss for the Pioneers, and the losing streak is up to six now dropping to 4-8 on the season. They will continue to battle tonight against the Sodbusters trying to avoid their second series sweep in a row.