To celebrate the graduating seniors the tennis coaches of Western Nebraska organized the Western Nebraska Pandemic Tennis Invitational, held yesterday in North Platte.

Girls teams from Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, Hershey, North Platte, and McCook participated.

Gering finished in a tie for 4th lead by Paige Schneider going 3-3 at 1 Singles. Sarah Lang went a perfect 6-0 at 2 Singles. Senior/Graduate Martika Campbell & Aspyn Johnson went 1-5 at 1 Doubles and Alexis Thompson & Olivia Leopold went 1-5 at 2 Doubles.

There were no fees charged and the USTA provided shirts for all and gift bags for the Seniors. It was a well run and well received tournament, by the players families.