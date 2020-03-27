Western Trails All-Conference selections for basketball, wrestling

The Western Trails All-Conference selections for basketball and football were announced earlier this month.

The boys WTC player of the year was Mitchell’s Austin Thyne and the girls player of the year was Morrill’s Ilycia Guerue.

On the boys side the top five in receiving votes were Thyne, Luis Garza of Bridgeport, Beau Hanks from Kimball, Blake Thyne of Mitchell, and Bridgeport’s Cole Faessler.

For the girls top five in voting it was Guerue, Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Sydney Nein of Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville’s Jayla Brehmer, and Carli Wurdeman from Kimball.

To see all the all-conference selections you can CLICK HERE.

The WTC wrestling MVP for the season was Bridgeport’s Casey Benavides.

You can CLICK HERE to view all the all-conference wrestling selections.