class="post-template-default single single-post postid-451069 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Western Trails All-Conference selections for basketball, wrestling

BY Chris Cottrell | March 27, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Western Trails All-Conference selections for basketball, wrestling
Western Trails All-Conference selections

The Western Trails All-Conference selections for basketball and football were announced earlier this month.

The boys WTC player of the year was Mitchell’s Austin Thyne and the girls player of the year was Morrill’s Ilycia Guerue.

On the boys side the top five in receiving votes were Thyne, Luis Garza of Bridgeport, Beau Hanks from Kimball, Blake Thyne of Mitchell, and Bridgeport’s Cole Faessler.

For the girls top five in voting it was Guerue, Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Sydney Nein of Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville’s Jayla Brehmer, and Carli Wurdeman from Kimball.

To see all the all-conference selections you can CLICK HERE.

The WTC wrestling MVP for the season was Bridgeport’s Casey Benavides.

You can CLICK HERE to view all the all-conference wrestling selections.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments