class="post-template-default single single-post postid-438705 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Western Trails Conference Tournaments this weekend

BY Chris Cottrell | February 6, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Western Trails Conference Tournaments this weekend

The 2020 Western Trails Conference Tournaments for the girls and boys are this weekend.

First round action is tonight at high school gyms across the region with the semifinals on Friday and consolation and championship games on Saturday all taking place at WNCC’s Cougar Palace.

Mitchell is the top seed in the boys bracket with a 12-5 record and they get a first round bye.

The No. 1 seed for the girls is Bridgeport, they’re 13-3, and off tonight.

Boys Tournament Schedule

Tonight:

Morrill (11-3) at Hemingford (11-5), 6 pm…winner plays Mitchell tomorrow night

Bayard (7-9) at Bridgeport (11-4), 7 pm

Kimball (8-5) at Gordon-Rushville (9-7), 6:30 pm

Friday & Saturday: Semifinal, consolation, and championship games will be played at WNCC

Girls Tournament Schedule

Tonight:

Morrill (10-5) at Gordon-Rushville (7-9), 5 pm…winner plays Bridgeport

Hemingford (4-12) at Mitchell (8-9), 6 pm

Kimball (5-8) at Bayard (10-6), 6 pm

Friday & Saturday: Semifinal, consolation, and championship games will be played at WNCC

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments