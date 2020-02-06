Western Trails Conference Tournaments this weekend

The 2020 Western Trails Conference Tournaments for the girls and boys are this weekend.

First round action is tonight at high school gyms across the region with the semifinals on Friday and consolation and championship games on Saturday all taking place at WNCC’s Cougar Palace.

Mitchell is the top seed in the boys bracket with a 12-5 record and they get a first round bye.

The No. 1 seed for the girls is Bridgeport, they’re 13-3, and off tonight.

Boys Tournament Schedule

Tonight:

Morrill (11-3) at Hemingford (11-5), 6 pm…winner plays Mitchell tomorrow night

Bayard (7-9) at Bridgeport (11-4), 7 pm

Kimball (8-5) at Gordon-Rushville (9-7), 6:30 pm

Friday & Saturday: Semifinal, consolation, and championship games will be played at WNCC

Girls Tournament Schedule

Tonight:

Morrill (10-5) at Gordon-Rushville (7-9), 5 pm…winner plays Bridgeport

Hemingford (4-12) at Mitchell (8-9), 6 pm

Kimball (5-8) at Bayard (10-6), 6 pm

Friday & Saturday: Semifinal, consolation, and championship games will be played at WNCC