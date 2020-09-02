Wiese sets school record in Gering win, Scottsbluff beats Chadron

The Scottsbluff and Gering softball teams both picked up wins out on the road on Tuesday night.

We’ll start with the Bulldogs as they got another dominant pitching performance from Maddy Wiese. For a second straight start Wiese tossed a no-hitter as Gering got the win over Alliance 6-0.

After a no-hitter against Holyoke CO, Wiese struck out 16 Alliance hitters last night as Gering improved to 5-3 this season. Those 16 K’s a new school record.

At the plate backing that effort on the mound, Jada Schlothahauer went 4-4 with a run scored and Destiny Gonzales finished 2-3 with a run scored and one RBI.

Gering will play at the McCook Invite over the weekend.

Scottsbluff rolls at Chadron

Scottsbluff improved to 7-1 this season on Tuesday night as they went to Chadron and dominated the Cardinals in five innings, winning 17-4.

Avery Fox drove in four and collected two hits, Taryn Spady had two hits and two RBI, and Sasha Paez also drove in two. Other multi-hit games came from Mariyah Avila and Brady Laucomer.

Scottsbluff posted crooked numbers in every inning except the second.

Chadron did themselves no favors by committing eight errors on the night as Scottsbluff scored those 17 runs on 10 hits.

Kymber Shallenberger threw four of the five innings and struck out eight to earn the win.

Scottsbluff will host Holyoke CO tomorrow and we’ll have coverage on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at 3:45 with pregame and then first pitch at 4 pm.