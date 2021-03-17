Williams Named Finalist for Freshman of the Year by College Insider

LARAMIE, Wyo. (March 16, 2021) – Freshman Marcus Williams was named a finalist for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year by College Insider. He is one of 30 finalist for the award that is presented annually to the top freshman in Division I college basketball.

Williams was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year by both the coaches and Media. He averaged 14.8 points per game to rank No. 13 in the conference. Williams ranked eighth amongst freshman in the nation in scoring. He ranked fifth in the conference shooting 45 percent from the field. He also added 4.3 assists per game to rank fourth in the conference.

The native of Dickinson, Texas, Williams had his hand in 36 percent of Wyoming’s baskets on the season. He scored in double figures in 21 of the Cowboys 25 games for the season. He scored 20 or more points in five games and finished his freshman season scoring 369 points.

Williams scored a career-high 30 points against Denver, which tied for eighth amongst freshmen in the nation this season. He recorded his first career double-double in the MW First Round against San Jose State with 15 points and a career-high 10 assists.

The recipient of the 2021 award will be announced on April 1.