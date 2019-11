The Winter Sports Athlete/Parent meeting for Scottsbluff High School will be tonight, Wednesday 11/6, starting at 5:30 pm at the high school.

Students that plan to participate in swimming, basketball, or wrestling should attend with a parent.

Parents are encouraged to register their child prior to the meeting at https://www.familyid.com/organizations/scottsbluff-high-school-and-middle-school-activities for their sport.