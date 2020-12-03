Winter sports season starts today; basketball all weekend on RRN-Scottsbluff

The start of the winter sports season arrives in full force starting today with the start of the high school basketball and wrestling season.

Quickly first, on the mat the Gering wrestling team will open with a dual at Chadron. Gering expected to be one of the top teams in Class B this season.

Scottsbluff’s wrestling team heads down the road to Mitchell for a dual against the Tigers.

Now to the basketball and there will be lots of it over the next three days on the Rural Radio Network-Scottsbluff with the Western Conference Tournament taking place at both Scottsbluff and Gering.

There will be limited fan attendance set for household members only.

If you can’t be in attendance you will be able to watch. We’ll broadcast all 18 games of the Western Confernece Tournament in conjunction with Allo Communications on KNEB.tv, Allo channels 15 and 190, plus you can also watch on Mobius 1500.

The two channels from Allo will have three different games each day. You can find the entire broadcast schedule by CLICKING HERE.

Today’s schedule of games looks like this…

4 pm- (Boys) Scottsbluff vs. Chadron, GHS…KNEB.tv, Allo 190

4 pm- (Girls) Mitchell vs. Chadron, SHS…KNEB.tv, Allo 15

6 pm- (Boys) Alliance vs. Sidney, GHS…KNEB.tv, Allo 190

6 pm- (Girls) Gering vs. Sidney, SHS…KNEB.tv, Allo 15

8 pm- (Girls) Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, GHS…KNEB.tv, Allo 190

8 pm- (Boys) Gering vs. Mitchell, SHS…KNEB.tv, Allo 15

There will also be radio coverage for the Scottsbluff games on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com with the Gering games on KMOR 93.3 FM and KMORfm.com.

