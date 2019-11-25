Wisconsin Sweeps Nebraska Again

MADISON, Wis. – The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team fell to No. 5 Wisconsin, 3-0 (19-25, 22-25, 21-25), in its final Big Ten road match this season on Sunday afternoon at UW Field House. Lexi Sun had 16 kills on .316 hitting to lead the Huskers, who dropped to 23-4 overall and 15-3 in the Big Ten with two matches to go. The Badgers (21-5, 17-1 Big Ten) won their third match in a row against the Huskers and fifth in the last seven meetings. Wisconsin hit .333 and had a 4-0 edge in aces, 8-4 advantage in blocks and 48-44 edge in digs. It was the first time this year that Nebraska was out-dug by its opponent. The Badgers also had 15 more kills than the Huskers, 54-39.