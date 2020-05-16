WNCC Athletics to debut “Workout Wednesdays” video series

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. – The Western Nebraska Community College Athletics department is excited to announce a new virtual workout series with the men’s basketball coaching staff, WNCC Workout Wednesdays.

The workout series will begin May 20, ending June 10, with a different workout each week that can be done at home. Every Wednesday, a new video will go live at 10 a.m. on the WNCC Athletics Facebook page and on the WNCC Athletics YouTube channel. These workouts will consist of exercises that are great for staying physically fit, along with basketball specific drills.

“Western Nebraska is extremely excited about the opportunity to connect with the youth in our communities during this COVID-19 pandemic,” WNCC Assistant Coach Billy Engel said. “We wanted to find a way to motivate, encourage, and athletically engage with our community. Everyone will be able to participate in these exercises with simple at-home items and a driveway. We look forward to connecting with our youth, and finding new creative ways to get better together!”

The workouts will feature current Cougar basketball players including sophomore Conner McCracken, incoming freshman Jasiya DeOllos, former Cougar Martin Roub, and other special guests.

For more information, contact Engel at engel2@wncc.edu