WNCC baseball falls twice to Miles

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team’s home-opener doubleheader against Miles Community College was two different games to say the least.

The first game saw the two teams combine for 24 runs and 20 hits, including four home runs including grand slams from each team. Miles, however, had just two more runs and thwarted a seventh-inning WNCC rally to win game one 13-11.

The second game saw Miles score eight fourth-inning runs enroute to the 11-1 six-inning win.

The two squads will be back in action for another doubleheader at Cleveland Field beginning at 12 noon.

WNCC head coach Mike Jones said the first game had a lot of offense and his team, after trailing 10-5, bad a comeback before falling a few runs short.

“So far this team has been really good with rallying in games and finding a way to make a comeback,” Jones said. “We did it at Barton County also, so this is a team that will show that they are tough enough to battle back when they get down. So that is the biggest sign for us.”

Jones said this team is still learning, having just played a four-game series against Barton Community College 10 days ago.

“We are still trying to figure out some of our timing issues offensively,” Jones said. “We definitely are learning to settle in and hit with some confidence. But I think as we continue to play, things will get better.”

The first game had a lot of offense. Miles had the early offensive punch, scoring three times in the first and four more in the second for a 7-0 lead. The big hit in the second for Miles was a grand slam off the bat of Dawson Perry. WNCC cut the deficit to 7-5 with five runs in the second inning.

The second inning offensive started with a Mikey Felton double to put two players on. Matt Womack singled in Jordan Rollins. Dillion Fabricus then walked to load the bases. That was when Joe Kinneberg took the second pitch to right field for a grand slam, which was the second grand slam of the inning.

Miles came back to add three more in the third to go up 10-5. WNCC cut the lead to 10-7 with two in the fourth as Felton led off with double and scored on a Fabricus fielder’s choice hit. Luis Alcantara singled to score Fabricus.

Miles added two more in the fifth and one more in the seven to go up 13-7 heading into WNCC’s final at bat.

WNCC had a chance to tie or win the game in the seventh, too. The seventh started as Olson was hit by a pitch followed by Rollins drawing a walk. Felton followed with a double to score both runners to cut the lead to 13-9. Womack singles to put two on followed by a Quinn McCafferty single to score Felton to slice the lead to 13-10. Kinneberg walked to load the bases. Alcantare flew out to right field to score another run to make it 13-11. Jayden Orozco walked to load the bases, but that was as close WNCC would get.

WNCC had nine hits in the contest. Felton led the way with three hits, including two douibles with three runs scored and two RBIs. Womack had two hits with two runs scored and a RBI. Alcantara had two RBIs in the game.

Three pictures saw action on the hill. Chandler Young started and gave up seven hits, 10 runs with one strikeout. Trent Richter followed with 3.1 solid innings in allowing just three hits, two runs and struck out four. Noah Baumann finished off the game, tossing the last inning in allowing just the solo home run.

The second game saw a strong pitching performance at the beginning. It was the fourth that did WNCC in as they allowed eight runs for the Pioneers to go up 8-0. WNCC did come back with a run in the bottom of the fourth off the bat of Orozco, but it was just a solo shot.

Miles added three more in the sixth for an 11-1 lead and WNCC couldn’t get a run across in the sixth to end the game via the 10-run rule.

WNCC had just two hits in the contest, both from Orozco, who had a home run and double.

WNCC utilized two pitchers. Jerson Morales started went three strong innings before running into trouble in the fourth. Morales allowed seven hits, eight runs and strike out five. Harold Baez spelled relief for Morales and went three innings in allowing four hits, three runs, while striking out three.

Jones said his team will have to rebound on Tuesday when they face Miles once again.

“We just have to keep trying to make strides offensively with good timing at the plate, being more aggressive when we get good pitches to hit,” Jones said. “It will be important for us to pitch better and play better defense. We just have to keep playing games, too. It is important to go out there and compete again. Defensively, I am confident this team will show a lot of progress.”

Game 1

Miles 343 020 1 – 13 11 1

WNCC 050 200 4 – 11 9 0

LP – Chandler Young.

2B – WNCC (Michael Felton 2); Miles (Cade Stuff, Tim Holyk, Lewis Johnson, Jake Lacey).

HR – WNCC (Joe Kinneberg, grand slam); Miles (Tim Holyk, Stockton Brems, Dawson Perry, grand slam).

Game 2

Miles 000 803 – 11 11 0

WNCC 000 100 – 1 2 4

LP – Jerson Morales.

2B – WNCC (Jayden Orozco); Miles (Ian Krump, Jake Lacey).

HR – WNCC (Jayden Orozco).