WNCC basketball signs Hastings’ Connor Creech

Connor Creech’s basketball background runs deep in his family. His father, Lance, coached Hastings College men’s basketball and is now the Hastings High School coach.

Lance Creech also coached Western Nebraska Community College head coach Cory Fehringer when he played at Hastings College.

When it was time for Connor to make his college decision, the 6-foot-1 point guard picked the Cougars over schools such as Missouri Western and Wayne State. Saturday, Connor made it official in signing his letter of intent to become a Cougar.

“I knew Coach Fehringer for a long time and this is where I wanted to be,” Connor said. . I want to play at the highest level and I know if I trust everything he does and commits to everything they do, that is where I can go.”

Connor was heavily recruited during his junior year by many colleges in Nebraska. It was the decision that he wanted to play at the highest level he could that led to WNCC.

“I had other offers but I want to play at the highest level and this is where I want to be,” he said.

Fehringer said he had the opportunity to watch Connor grow up on the basketball court.

“It is special for us [to sign Connor]. Connor got to see me as a player as well and I got to see him grow up,” Fehringer said. “So we both got to see each other mature. Basketball has been really important for us throughout our time. We both share a love for the game and a love to the gym, and a love to getting better each and every day. I expect Connor to be relentless in the classroom, relentless on the floor, and a relentless leader when it comes to our basketball program.”

Connor’s basketball savvy is evident along with his will to get better.

“I love basketball. I have a passion for basketball,” Connor said. “I will bring a lot of energy and do whatever I can for the team.”

His junior year at Hastings High saw the 6-foot-1 guard average 17.9 points a game, 2.9 assists, and 4.0 rebounds a contest. Connor said in AAU ball, he loved to pass the ball, getting everyone involved.

Fehringer said when they talk to recruits, they bring recruits in that they believe are special.

“When we talk to the recruits, we tell them we are going to coach them hard each and every day and their best is what we are expecting,” he said. “We believe there is something special in each and every one of them. We believe when we bring them to Western Nebraska, they will leave a lot better than when they came. People can saw what they like to about our recruiting ability, but a coach is nothing without his players. We have been special because our players have been special.”

Besides basketball, Connor also was a standout baseball player for Hastings High School. But when it came time to pick, it was all basketball.

“I played baseball too, but it has always been basketball,” he said.