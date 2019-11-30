WNCC earns win over Rainy River

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team received 33 points from Teddy Allen the Cougars survived Rainy River Community College 101-87 in the first day of the Thanksgiving Classic.

The first game saw Trinidad State Junior College register an 107-65 win over the Minnesota Prep Academy.

Action in the Thanksgiving Classic will continue Saturday at noon when Rainy River faces Trinidad, while Minnesota Prep will battle WNCC at 2 p.m.

The WNCC and Rainy River contest was tight in the first half. Rainy River led a 13-7 lead after a TJ Connor two free throws. The Cougars took their first lead of the contest at 20-19 after a bucket by Kalen Williams with 10:28 to play.

The first half stayed tight with WNCC holding a slim 30-29 lead before the Cougars went on a 7-0 run to push the lead to 37-29 on a Conner McCracken trey. WNCC led 50-43 at halftime on a buzzer-beating trey by Williams.

The second half saw both teams battle strong for the first 10 minutes. Rainy River sliced the lead to 58-55 on a Connor trey and got to within two points at 64-62. Rainy River trailed 74-70 before WNCC started to make a move, pushing the lead to 88-77 after nine points from Allen. WNCC never looked back after that for the win.

WNCC shot 51 percent from the field and was 7 of 25 from beyond the arc. The Cougars were 24 of 30 from the charity stripe.

The Cougars also pulled down 39 rebounds, led by Allen’s six. Williams led the team with five assists.

WNCC had five players in double figures. Allen finished with 33 points followed by Sami Harun with 18 points and four 3-pointers. Williams tallied 15 points while Jarred Rosser had 12 points.

The Cougar defense held Rainy River to 48 percent shooting. Rainy River was 9 of 22 from beyond the arc and 14 of 19 from the free throw line.

The Voyageurs pulled down 35 rebounds led by Faizon Francis with eight.

Rainy River had four players in double figures. Shaquoy Ferrol finished with 24 points followed by O’Connor with 16, De’Andre Morris with 14, and Fabian Figureroa with 10. Former Gering graduate Trey Winkler finished with eight points.

Rainy River 43 44 – 87

WNCC 50 51 – 101

WNCC

Jarred Rosser 12, Conner McCracken 3, Sami Harun 18, Jordan Smith 6, Kalen Willams 15, Kenny Strawbridge 6, Elie Cadet 8, Teddy Allen 33.

RAINY RIVER

TJ O’Connor 16, Faizon Francis 7, De’Andre Morris 14, Shaquoy Ferrol 24, Fabian Figueroa 10, Nehemiah Harrigan 2, Jordan Hamburger 6, Trey Winkler 8.

Minnesota Prep 24 41 – 65

Trinidad State 51 56

MINNESOTA PREP

Duane Rogers 2, Aaron Moore 12, Akoy Mangol 12, Moe Nelson 6, Adreone Sprinkles 27.

TRINIDAD

Jeremiah Palermo 3, Daijon Smith 11, Bital Shabazz 15, David Muenkat 6, Jaylen Eikenberg 5, Dylan West 23, Isaiah Robinson 15, Jayden Dewaal 10, Aleck Sharma 5, Denys Bachurin 10, Darien Meyers 4.