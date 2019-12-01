WNCC men dunk past Minnesota Prep

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team had over 10 dunks and shot 72 percent from the field in registering a 123-96 win over the Minnesota Prep Academy in the second day of the Thanksgiving Classic at Cougar Palace on Saturday.

WNCC had four players hit double digits in the contest and dished out 27 assists in moving to 7-5 on the season.

The offensive output by both teams ranks high in the Cougar record book. The 68 points scored by the Cougars in the first half is tied for second all-time while the 62 points Minnesota Prep scored in the second half is tied for the fifth most in school history. The 219 combined points is 13th highest.

The contest had very little defense in the second half with both teams combining for 117 second-half points. The first half had defense.

Minnesota Prep held an early 15-13 lead. It was then the Cougars defense picked up. WNCC scored 22 straight points for a 35-15 lead. During that run, Jarrod Rosser and Elie Cadet started the slam dunk parade with back-to-back slams.

Also during the run, the Cougar defense held Minnesota Prep to three shot-clock violations. The Cougars, after trailing 15-13, went on to lead 68-34 at halftime. WNCC closed out the half outscoring Minnesota Prep 55-19 since last trailing.

The second half the defenses decided to go on a holiday break as both offenses were clicking. WNCC pushed the lead to 75-42 on a Teddy Allen trey. Minnesota Prep kept scoring, cutting the deficit to 24 points at 88-64. But any hint of a comeback was erased as the Cougars went on a 12-2 run to go up 100-66 behind James Felton back-to-back dunks.

Both teams had plenty of scoring for sure. WNCC shot 72 percent from the field and was 6 of 11 from beyond the arc. The Cougars were also 31-37 from free throw line.

Teddy Allen led the way with 38 points, including going 9 of 10 from the charity stripe. Kenny Strawbridge finished with 19 and a couple highlight dunks, while Felton tallied 16 points on a perfect 7 of 7 from the field. Sami Harun chipped in 11 points with 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Conner McCracken tallied nine points while Elie Cadet and Jarred Rosser each had eight points.

WNCC also dished out 27 assists. Jordan Smith tallied eight assists while Kalen Williams had six assists. Both players also had seven points.

Minnesota Prep shot 54 percent for the game and were 62 percent in the second half. Five Minnesota Prep players finished with double digit scoring. Adreone Sprinkles had 30 points with 8 of 8 free throw shooting. Aaron Moore tallied 21 points followed by Nazair Holland with 15, Akoy Mangol with 14, and Moe Nelson with 12.

WNCC, 7-5, will be back in action Tuesday when they host Sheridan College in a women’s and men’s doubleheader.

The first game of the day between Rainy River Community College and Trinidad State Junior College was also close at the beginning before the Trojans ran out to a 39-23 halftime lead before winning 88-54.

Trinidad had four players in double figures, led by David Muenkat with 18 points.

Rainy River had just one player in double figures in former Cougar TJ O’Connor with 11 points. Former Gering graduate Trey Winkler tallied six points with two treys for Rainy River.

Minnesota Prep 34 62 – 96

WNCC (7-5) 68 55 – 123

WNCC

Jarrod Rosser 8, Conner McCracken 9, Sami Harun 11, Jordan Smith 7, Kalen Williams 7, James Felton 16, Kenny Strawbridge 19, Elie Cadet 8, Teddy Allen 38.

MINNESOTA PREP

Quentrell Douglas 4, Nazair Holland 15, Aaron Moore 21, Akoy Mangol 14, Moe Nelson 12, Adreone Sprinkles 30.

Rainy River 23 31 – 54

Trinidad State 39 49 – 88

RAINY RIVER

TJ O’Connor 11, De’Andre Morris 7, Corey Friar 6, Shaquoy Ferrol 2, Fabian Figueroa 5, Jerry William 4, Nehemiah Harrigan 4, Jordan Hamburger 6, Leomar Castillo 3, Trey Winkler 6.

TRINIDAD STATE

Jeremiah Palermo 3, Daijon Smith 3, Goy Want 3, Bital Shabazz 11, David Muenkat 18, Jaylen Eikenberg 7, Dylan West 10, Isaiah Robinson 2, Jayden Dewall 10, Aleck Sharma 9, Denys Bachurin 9, Darien Meyers 9.