WNCC men fall in season opener

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team received 38 points from Teddy Allen, but it wasn’t enough as Western Wyoming Community College outscored the Cougars 50-31 in the second half to register a 96-77 win in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

WNCC will look for that first win on Saturday when they face Central Wyoming College at noon in the Western Wyoming Classic.

WNCC head coach Cory Fehringer said they had a rough stretch in the second half.

“We had a rough stretch on the offensive end in the second half,” he said. “Foul trouble and a short bench with kids out made matchups difficult. Our team didn’t do ourselves any favors as Western Wyoming took us to the woodshed on the glass.”

Fehringer said his team can only learn from a loss like this to make them better.

“We have a young roster; experience is our best ally, and failing is going to be a large part of the process,” he said.

Friday’s season opener was one where the Cougars played well for most of the fist half, 27-14 lead early and then leading by double digits, 34-14 on a Jarred Rosser bucket. WNCC held a 44-35 lead late in the first half before the Mustangs went on a 11-2 run to tie the contest at 46 at intermission.

The second half saw Western Wyoming start strong, bolting to a 59-51 lead. WNCC came storming back as they knotted the contest at 59 on a bucket by Allen and Kalen Williams, and free throws by Elie Cadet and Kenny Strawbridge.

The two teams would be tied at 61 before Western Wyoming jumped to a 66-61 lead. The Cougars came back to come within one, 66-65. WNCC, however, just couldn’t get the lead in the second half as Western Wyoming pushed the lead to double digits, 77-67 and never looked back in the win.

WNCC had three players in double figures. Allen had 38 points with two 3-pointers and 10 rebounds, while Strawbridge tallied 13 points with six rebounds. lie Cadet finished with 10 points and three rebounds.

Western Wyoming had six players hit double digits, led by double-doubles from Dayne Prim with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Manel Ayol with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Also scoring double figures was Trevor Trost with 15 points, LeChaun Duhart with 13, Sindou Cisse with 12, and Trey Marble with 11.

WNCC 46 31 – 77

Western Wyo. 46 50 – 96

WNCC

Jarred Rosser 6, Sami Harun 2, Kenny Strawbridge 13, Elie Cadet 10, Teddy Allen 38, Kalen Williams 8.