WNCC men fall short against No. 13 Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team fought tooth and nail to the No. 13 Salt Lake Community College Bruins Saturday only to come up short 101-92 in the Region 9/18 Challenge at Salt Lake City, Utah.

WNCC head coach Cory Fehringer said he was proud of his team for the fight they showed in battling like they did.

“I am proud of our tam for continuing to compete on a rough road trip. Five games in nine days at three different locations is a task for any college program,” he said. “Our team is a long ways from a finished product, and the most valuable lessons we can learn are being tested by mistakes we pay for in the loss column.”

WNCC had the Bruins on the ropes after a half, leading Salt Lake 44-42 at halftime. The second half saw the Bruins outscore WNCC 59-48 for the win.

“We are competing at a higher level with every competition. The team is committed to coming back each day with a renewed spirit,” Fehringer said. “It goes without saying getting home to the Palace will be a positive for the young student-athletes new to Western Nebraska.”

Salt Lake outshot WNCC 56 percent from the field to 47 percent. The Bruins also made 15 treys to just eight for WNCC.

WNCC had five players in double figures. Teddy Allen led the way with 32 points with three 3-pointers and 7-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe.

Jarred Rosser chipped in 13 points with seven rebounds. Elie Cadet, Jordan Smith, and Kenny Strawbridge each contribute 12 points. Strawbridge led the team with eight rebounds.

WNCC, 2-3, will return home for a pair of games next week. WNCC will host Laramie County Community College at 6 p.m. on Tuesday before hosting Western Wyoming at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

WNCC 44 48 – 92

Salt Lake 42 59 – 101

WNCC

Jarred Rosser 13, Elie Cadet 12, Sami Harun 5, Jordan Smith 12, Kenny Strawbridge 12, Kalen Williams 5, James Felton 1, Teddy Allen 32.