WNCC men fall to Lamar by two

LAMAR, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team fell behind by 24 at halftime, but outscored Lamar Community College 62-40 in the second half, only to come up two points short in falling 100-98 to the Runnin’ Lopes Friday at Lamar, Colorado, in a Region IX South Sub-region contest.

It was the Cougars’ third straight loss but still keeps the Cougars in the top four of the South sub-region at 6-4 with two conference games left to play. NJC leads the sub-region with a 10-0 record followed by Otero at 5-3. WNCC is 16-10 on the season.

WNCC will return to action next week when they travel to Trinidad State Junior College on Tuesday and then Otero Junior College on Friday to wrap up the regular season.

Friday’s contest was all Lamar in the first half shooting 63 percent from the field while burying 10 3-pointers. WNCC was 34 percent in the first half with just two treys. The second half was a totally different half. WNCC shot 77 percent and made eight treys. The Cougars kept Lamar to just 59 percent and just five 3-pointers.

Lamar’s shot themselves to a 60-36 halftime lead.

The second half was different as WNCC came out of the locker room on a 14-4 run to slice the lead to 65-50. WNCC got to within 10 points, 73-63, on a Kalen Williams trey.

Williams brought the Cougars to within five, 75-70 on a dunk and came within two, 86-84 on a Teddy Allen 3-pointer. Lamar pushed the lead back to seven late in the game at 98-91 and led 100-93. WNCC cameback as Allen hit a bucket near the paint and then Williams buried a 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play.

The Cougars never could get a tying shot to force overtime or win the game.

WNCC was led in scoring by Allen with 42 points, including four 3-pointers and going 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Williams finished with 30 points and five treys followed by Kenny Strawbridge with 11 points. Elie Cadet chipped in nine points.

WNCC 36 62 – 98

Lamar 60 40 – 100

WNCC

Kalen Williams 30, Kenny Strawbridge 11, Elie Cadet 9, Teddy Allen 42, Conner McCracken 1, Tayler Johnson five.