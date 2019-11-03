WNCC men pick up 100-86 win

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team put five players in double figures in capturing their first win of the season with a 100-86 win over Central Wyoming College in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Saturday afternoon.

Teddy Allen led the way with 33 points with three 3-pointers to lead the Cougars.

The Cougars also received 19 points from Kenny Strawbridge followed by 11 from Kalen Williams, and 10 points each from Jordan Smith and James Felton.

WNCC led almost the entire game taking an 8-6 lead after the game was tied at 6-6. From there, the Cougars built a double-digit lead, 25-15, on back-to-back 3-pointers. Central Wyoming came back to cut the lead to four points in the first half on several occasions, but WNCC responded and led 48-45 at halftime.

The second half saw WNCC push the lead at the beginning to 53-45. WNCC opened up the lead 66-53 on a 9-2 run. WNCC led by as many as 12 points with 7:25 to play, 78-66, on a 3-pointer and led by 10 points with five minutes to play at 86-76.

Central Wyoming sliced the lead to seven points, 88-81, on a 3-pointer. Once again, the Cougars went on an 8-0 run to lead 96-81 and cruised to the 100-86 win.

WNCC shot 59 percent from the field and knocked down eight 3-pointers. WNCC was also 18 of 23 from the free throw line.

Central Wyoming had about the same kind of numbers as WNCC in the first half, but went down in the second half, shooting 41 percent from the field and burying nine treys while going 17 of 23 from the free throw line.

The difference in the game was second-half shooting. WNCC was 65 in the second half, and Central Wyoming was just 31 percent.

Both teams were almost equal in rebounding with WNCC holding a 39-36 advantage. Allen led on the boards with seven followed by Jarred Rosser with six, Strawbridge with five, and four each from Sami Harun and Elie Cadet.

WNCC, 1-1, will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Sheridan, Wyoming, to face Sheridan College in a women’s and men’s doubleheader.

WNCC (1-1) 48 52 – 100

C. Wyoming 45 41 – 86

WNCC

Jarrod Rosser 6, Conner McCracken 2, Sami Harun 3, Jordan Smith 10, Kalen Williams 11, James Felton 10, Kenny Strawbridge 19, Elie Cadet 6, Teddy Allen 33.

CENTRAL WYOMING

Darius Guinn 10, Jaylon Gentry 4, Abdi Dahir 2, Treyton Paxton 6, Jacob Smith 23, Anthony Mensah 10, James Wood 14, Jerroda Briscoe 14, Reece Andre 3