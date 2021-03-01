WNCC men, women earn wins over Lamar

LAMAR, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball team picked up South Sub-region wins Friday night against Lamar Community College.

The No. 13-ranked Cougar women outscored Lamar 54-27 in the second half as they ran away to a 96-49 win.

The WNCC men had a tougher contest in a battle back and forth against the Lopes. In the end, Issad Solano hit a 3-pointer as time was running out to give the Cougars a heart-pounding 86-84 win.

WNCC men’s head coach Billy Engel said his team showed a lot of character during and after the game as they stayed, kneeled, and prayed for the injured Lamar player that was hurt in the final 10 seconds.

“I am so proud of our guys, not only for the grit they’ve shown on the court, but for the character they continue to show both on and off the court,” Engel said. “These young men have represented our school in an outstanding fashion, and they continue to do so.”

The WNCC men trailed by five at halftime 40-35 and saw Lamar lead 64-59 at one point in the second half. The Cougars regained the lead at 76-72 after a Them Koang bucket and a Tayler Johnson trey.

Lamar came back to knot the score at 79. Chase Thompson then hit a big bucket to put WNCC on top 81-79. Lamar answered with a 3-pointer with 2:38 to play. WNCC came back to lead 83-82 with under a minute to play.

Lamar went ahead after two made free throws with around 20 seconds to play at 84-82. That set up WNCC’s final tries. The first shot was off but Koang got a tip of the ball and knocked it to a Cougar. The second shot didn’t go, but WNCC got the rebound again. Issad got a pass and hit a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Cougars the win.

No scoring was available for the game because of the injury to two Lamar players after the game that took precedent.

The WNCC women had a slow start in their game against Lamar. The Cougars held a 20-12 lead after the first quarter and then pushed the lead to 42-22 at halftime.

The second half saw WNCC open the contest. WNCC outscored the Lopes 32-23 in the third to lead 74-45. The fourth quarter saw WNCC hold Lamar to just four points for the win.

WNCC shot 54 percent from the field and connected on eight 3-pointers, two each from Ky Buell, Ashley Panem, and Shanti Henry.

All 12 players scored for the Cougars. Buell led the way with 20 points followed by Alejah Douglas with 19, and Lidsey Mahoukou and Henry each with 12 points. Panem finished with nine while Bella Sparaco had seven points.

The WNCC basketball teams will be back in action Friday and Saturday when they host Otero and Trinidad State next weekend. The Cougars will face Otero on Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by TSJC on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.

Women’s Game

WNCC 20 22 32 22 – 96

Lamar 12 10 23 4 – 49

WNCC

Alejah Douglas 19, Bella Sparaco 7, Ky Buell 20, Ashley Panem 9, Lidsey Mahoukou 12, Yara Garcia 3, Martrice Brooks 4, Shanti Henry 12, Payton Fields 4, Maddy Campbell 2, Isabelle Cook 5, Emma Johnson 2.