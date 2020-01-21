WNCC men, women host Lamar Tuesday

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will get back in action with South sub-region tilts Tuesday night against Lamar Community College.

The games are important in different in different manners for the two Cougar teams. The Cougar women, ranked 7th in the nation, will be looking to stay undefeated in South play when they tip off with the Lopes at 5:30 p.m.

The Cougar men are looking to rebound from a 101-98 setback to North Platte Community College on Saturday and even their sub-region record. The men’s contest tips off at 7:30 p.m.

The Cougar women are currently tied with Otero in the South with 2-0 marks The Cougar women enter Tuesday’s contest with a 17-1 record and a 15-game winning streak.

The WNCC women are coming off a 105-55 win last Tuesday against McCook Community College. The Cougar women were supposed to play Iowa Western Community College on Saturday, but that game was postponed because of weather back east.

The Lady Lopes enter with a 6-13 record. Lamar will be coming to Cougar Palace after topping Trinidad State Junior College on Friday 73-72 which stopped a 6-game losing streak by Lamar.

The two squads can put up points. WNCC is averaging 82.1 points a contest. In the win over McCook last Tuesday, Tishara Morehouse scored 28 points and is averaging 21.9 points a contest. Morehouse needs 118 points to become only the third player in women’s basketball history to score 1,000 points in her career.

Lamar has just one player averaging in double figures with sophomore Kiaria Walker averaging 13.7 points a game. The next in line is Angie Lopez at 7.5 points.

The Cougar men will be facing a Lamar team that has won three of four in January. The Lopes are coming off a 72-66 win over Trinidad State on Friday. Lamar’s other sub-region contest was a 106-81 defeat to 17-1 Otero Junior College.

The Cougar men are averaging 92.7 points a contest but are also allowing 86.1 points a game.

WNCC is led by Teddy Allen at 32.6 points a game. Allen leads the nation with his scoring. Allen has knocked down 49 3-pointers and is shooting 90.3 percent from the charity stripe.

The WNCC men have three other players averaging in double figures. Kenny Strawbridge is netting 13.0 points a game followed by Tayler Johnson at 11 points and James Felton at 10.1 points.

Lamar is averaging 77.8 points a contest and giving up 78.9 points a pop. The Lopes have three players averaging in double figures, led by freshman Peter Turay at 13.9 points followed by sophomores Blayton Williams and Jordan Wilson at 12.8 and 11.3 points.

After Tuesday’s doubleheader, both Cougar teams will be off for a week when they host Trinidad State Junior College on January 28 followed by a home contest with Otero Junior College on January 31.

Men’s Region IX Standings

South Sub-Region

Conf. Overall

NJC 3-0 12-6

Otero 1-0 17-1

North Platte 1-1 5-8

Lamar 1-1 10-8

WNCC 1-2 11-7

Trinidad 0-1 11-7

McCook 0-2 8-9

North Sub-Region

W. Wyoming 4-0 18-2

Casper 3-1 16-3

Gillette 3-1 17-2

Sheridan 2-2 14-6

C. Wyoming 2-2 12-7

LCCC 1-3 3-15

N. Wyoming 1-3 6-12

E. Wyoming 0-4 9-9

Women’s Region IX Standings

South Sub-Region

WNCC 2-0 17-1

Otero 2-0 12-3

Lamar 1-1 6-13

McCook 1-1 12-4

Trinidad 0-2 2-17

NJC 0-2 9-8

North Sub-Region

Gillette 4-0 18-2

LCCC 3-1 14-6

Casper 3-1 16-3

Sheridan 3-1 12-7

E. Wyoming 2-2 9-9

N. Wyoming 1-3 10-10

C. Wyoming 0-4 4-13

W. Wyoming 0-4 3-15