WNCC men, women ready for action at WNCC Classic

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball team are ready for day two of the WNCC Classic on Friday.

The first day saw Northwest College take on Central Community College-Columbus Thursday night at Cougar Palace with two very intense games that came down to the final minutes.

The Northwest women ran out to a 9-0 lead and then watched Central-Columbus outscore the Trappers 45-36 in the second half before hanging on for the 74-67 win.

The men’s contest between the two teams saw the Northwest men outscore Central-Columbus 34-23 in the second half behind 25 points and five 3-pointers from Jaren Fritz for the 68-58 win.

Action in the WNCC Classic on Friday will feature four games. At 1:30 p.m., the Central-Columbus women will battle Lamar Community College followed by the Central-Columbus men against Lamar at 3:30 p.m. The 22nd-ranked WNCC women’s basketball team will battle Northwest at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game between the Cougar men and Northwest.

Action wraps up Saturday with four more games. At 10 a.m., the Northwest women will battle Lamar followed by the Northwest and Lamar men at noon. The Cougar women will battle Central-Columbus at 2 p.m. followed by the Cougar men and Central-Columbus at 4 p.m.

Women’s Game

Northwest 17 21 17 19 – 74

CCC-Columbus 6 16 20 25 – 67

NORTHWEST

Celina Tress 2, Raquel Turner 9, Samiyah Worrell 10, Hidaya Thornton 4, Adela Smutna 6, Shelby Tarter 11, Sydney Prather 11, Kierra Cutright 6, Riley Aiono 8, Tatiana Coleman 7.

CENTRAL-COLUMBUS

Allanah Beller 14, Morgan Boldt 2, Brittney Veik 21, Bailey Lehr 4, Bailey Keller 5, Mia Stewart 2, Nyamiri Blair 4, Macey Thege 15.

Men’s Game

Northwest 34 34 – 68

CCC-Columbus 35 23 – 58

NORTHWEST

Hayden Peterson 12, Jacob Schilder 1, Jaren Fritz 25, Gabriel Gutierrez 8, Oluwaseyi Oyeku 14, Jerome Mabry 8.

CENTRAL COLUMBUS

Tredyn Prososki 3, Gavin Lipovsky 3, Kyle Hawthorne 1, Jayden Byabato 2, Dwight Glover 5, Gacoby Jones 7, Michael Ozomah 20, Caleb Muia 11, Emarr Vinson 6.