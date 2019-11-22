WNCC set to host weekend classic

It will be a big weekend of games at Western Nebraska Community College this weekend with some top teams invade Cougar Palace for three games on Friday and Saturday.

There will be one women’s game both days while there will be two men’s contests.

Friday’s action begins at 3:30 p.m. when Northeastern Junior College, who is 5-0 on the season, will face Rexburg United. The 5:30 p.m. contest will pit the Eastern Wyoming College Lancer women against Williston State with the nightcap at 7:30 p.m. having the WNCC Cougars taking on Williston State College.

Saturday’s action begins at noon when NJC takes on Williston State followed by the WNCC women facing Williston at 2 p.m. The weekend classic will conclude at 4 p.m. when WNCC faces Rexburg United.

The WNCC men enter the weekend games at 4-4 on the season after dropping a hard-fought 88-86 loss to Casper College on Friday. The Cougars will face a Williston State squad that is having an excellent season so far at 6-1 with four straight wins. The Tetons enter having topped Northwest College 109-76, Sheridan College 84-75, and then beat Casper College 88-73. The Tetons won their fourth straight then with an 83-66 win over College of Southern Idaho.

Williston State have five players in double figures on the early part of the season. Kobey Lam is averaging 19.9 points a game followed by Jordan Kellier at 19.1 points. Eden Holt is averaging 13.7 followed by Shae Linton Brown at 13.3, and Jonathan Komagum at 12.3.

WNCC has four players averaging in double figures. Teddy Allen leads the way at 29.9 points followed by James Felton at 11.5, Kenny Strawbridge at 10.8, and Jordan Smith at 10.4.

The other men’s game on Friday pits an undefeated NJC team against a talented Rexburg United squad that has competed tooth and nail with many Region IX schools and Region 18 teams. NJC is coming off a Tuesday win over Laramie County Community College 73-62.

Last weekend Rexburg faced Treasure Valley Community College twice and dropped both contests 78-66 and 76-69. Rexburg also fell to Utah State-Eastern 92-73.

The women’s contest pits an Eastern Wyoming women’s team that is 3-3 on the season against the Williston State women, who are 1-6. The Lancers are coming off a 69-68 defeat to Otero Junior College on Saturday. The Lancers three wins came against North Platte 59-44, McCook 73-61, and Trinidad State 79-63.

Williston State’s only win came last weekend when they defeated Colorado Northeastern Junior College 71-62.

After Saturday’s three games, the Cougar men and women will hit the road for a doubleheader at Torrington, Wyoming, when they face Eastern Wyoming College.