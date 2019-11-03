WNCC soccer teams end season at regionals

DENVER – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams had their seasons come to an end in the semifinals of the Region IX tournament on Saturday.

The Cougar women fell to Gillette College 3-0 while the WNCC men lost to Laramie County Community College 4-0.

The Gillette women advance to play Laramie County Community College on Sunday for the Region IX title. LCCC advanced with a 1-0 win over Sheridan College in a shootout. The Golden Eagles won the shootout 5-4.

The men’s championship will pit LCCC against Otero Junior College. Otero earned a win over NJC in penalty kicks 2-1. The two squads were knotted at 1-1 after regulation and two overtimes before Otero won the shootout 5-3.

In the women’s semifinals, the Cougar women fell behind 2-0 at halftime and the two goals by the Pronghorns came late in the first half. The first was scored in the 35th minute when Emma Jarvis scored. Gillette added a second goal in the 44th minute from the foot of Jaycie Greene.

Gillette added a third goal in the 75th minute from Maraia Rubin for the final margin.

WNCC outshot Gillette 12-8, but only put four on goal that were saved by the Gillette goalkeeper. Gillette won the cornerkick battle 7-2.

The WNCC women finished the season at 13-4. The 13 wins is the second most in school history.

The WNCC men fell to LCCC for the second time this season and the Cougar men end their season at 10-7.

The Golden Eagles took control of the match early with three first half goals to lead 3-0 at halftime. LCCC found the back of the net in the 9th minute when Bryan Vazquez scored. LCCC added two more goals when Carlos Vargas scored in the 25th minute and then Noe Ortiz-Pena scored in the 28th minute.

LCCC added a single goal late in the second half when Jason Rodriguez scored in the 84th minute.

LCCC held a 23-6 shot advantage. LCCC also won the cornerkick battle 7-4.