WNCC softball, baseball season openers pushed back a week

The Western Nebraska Community College softball and baseball teams were scheduled to open the season this weekend, but because of the frigid temperatures and snow that is blanketing the Midwest, the season opening games will occur the weekend of Feb. 19-22.

The softball team was slated to open the season with four-game series with Western Texas College and Howard College over the weekend. Now, the Cougar ladies will open the season Feb. 20-21 when they face Midland College and then play Western Texas on Feb. 22.

The baseball team wasn’t going as far as the softball team as they were scheduled to face Dodge City Community College in Kansas. Those games have been pushed back a week to a doubleheader on Feb. 19 to open the season. The baseball team will then play Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas, Feb. 20 and 21.

The WNCC baseball team are slated to host Miles Community College on Feb. 27 and 28.

For all your updated softball and baseball games and schedule changes, check the WNCC athletic website at www.wnccathletics.com or the WNCC Cougar Athletic Facebook page.